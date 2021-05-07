Jacob R. Nelson, 28, of 1575 Karr St., robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Latosha M. Bowe, 31, of 1816 Morgan St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

James A. Hannon, 47, of 318 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, guilty.

Steven A. Henry, 34, of 231 West Auburn, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Steven A. Henry, 34, of 231 Auburn Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, 12 point suspended, bench warrant ordered, off road vehicle on roadway, bench warrant ordered, seat belt passenger, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica L. Lorimer, 27, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, fined $375, failure to drive on right, dismissed, child restraint/booster, dismissed.

Nicholas L. Matthews, 40, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Rd. #245, intimidation of victim, continued, did not qualify, no contact.

Thomas E. Palmer, 59, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, 12 point suspended, dismissed, driving with valid license, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Joel T. Salyer, 38, of 558 E. Northern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, possess drug abuse instr., bench warrant ordered, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon L. Simpson, 34, of Fairborn, physical control, guilty, 12 months of probation, 6 days of jail with 6 days suspended, 1-year probation, drugs/alcohol assessment and follow up, fined $400, OVI, dismissed, operate w/o restraints, dismissed.

Devon M. Tolson, 20, of Huber Heights, theft reduced to attempt, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail, suspended on condition no like offenses, before 5/1/23 per amk, fined $150.

Steven W. Worthington, 34, of 3035 Glouster, aggravated menacing reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $150.

Carl D. Lemmings, 31, of 1418 Lagonda Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed.

Miranda Mougey, 27, of New Carlisle, DUI reduced to OVI, guilty, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, ALSO terminated without reinstatement fee, refrain from alcohol and illegal subtances, fined $375.