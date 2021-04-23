Joe K. F. Gohl, 25, of 1720 Rutland Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Jamie L. Haston, 39, of New Carlisle, possession of drugs, no contest, dismissed.

Andrew W. Hatfield, 39, of 919 Mound St., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Travis A. Howell, 33, of Medway, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Charles E. Keeton Jr., 55, of 839 1/2 N. Limestone 1/2, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, CT appointed.

Roger L. Moore, 37, of Urbana, failure to comply, innocent, continued, OR Bond, DUS-operator license forfeiture, innocent, continued, OR bond, speed, innocent, continued, possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Erin G. Simmons, 37, of 765 Sherman Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Chad M. Ackerman, 40, of 6850 River Rd., OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 3 days jail, CTS for dip, fines/costs credited for time served in jail, dus, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, OVI-amphetamine, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI-meth, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI-cocaine, dismissed - prosecutor request, ovi-cocaine, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tabitha A. Adams, 25, of 1342 E. Jackson Rd., OVI, continued, failure to control, continued, hit-skip PVT prop, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ishmael A. Akram, 30, of 110 Bassett Dr., OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 33 days jail, 30 suspended, 3 days CTD for dip, 6 months probation, enroll in treatment by 5/21/21, fined $375.

Robbie L. Brewer II, 27, of 1015 N. Belmont Ave., OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail, 24 months of driver license suspension, 30 days jail, defendant to be returned to prison, for parole violation, fines/costs credited for time served, 2-year operators license suspicion, no private before 10/21/21, restricted plates and interlock required for mod, OVI, dismissed, unauthorized plates, dismissed, red light, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelt, dismissed.

Joseph B. Edwards, 45, of 2116 Beatrice, carrying concealed weapon, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 180 days jail, 150 suspended on no drug or weapons, offenses prior to 4/22/2022, apply bond to costs, use/possession drug paraphrenia, dismissed.

Tanesha D. Johnson, 33, of 501 E. High St., OVI, continued, NAPT, refer to 3-day program.

Elde M. Shepherd, 42, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley A. Wade, 31, of Miamisburg, wrong way one way, dismissed.

Michael L. Ward, 39, of 411 N. Belmont Ave., failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, fictitious plates, bench warrant ordered.

Kimyah L. Wilkerson, 22, of 306 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, eligible defendant.

Penny E. Williams, 60, of 1437 S. Limestone St. Apt., criminal trespass, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 10 days jail, suspended on no return to Speedway property until no-trespass order is lifted.

Tanesha D. Johnson, 33, of 501 E. High St., OVI/breath, dismissed, driving without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.