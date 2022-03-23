Dominique Harris Sr., 30, of 970 Lagonda Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, obstructing official busienss, innocent, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact with certified oil, bond $2,500, misuse credit cards, continued, PD appointed, no contact with tunnel drive thru, bond $2,500, theft, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Kroger, bond $2,500.

Lois R. Jackson, 61, of 421 N. Shaffer St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Hiram E. Johnson III, 43, of 1244 W. Mulberry St., OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 36, of 32 Buxton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, head lights, bench warrant ordered.

Armando Nunez, 26, of 1411 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1603 Woodward, OR bond.

Megan N. Rose, 36, of 1231 E. High St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Toby Sineff, 54, of New Philadelphia, OH, fugitive, continued, bond set at “no bond”, PD appointed.

Donald E. Williams, 28, of 440 W. High St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Love’s Travel, OR bond.

Chyna L. Wilson, 23, of 1901 Michigan Ave., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Charles A. Buchanan Sr., 45, of 4344 Evans Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Jevon C. Griffin, 47, of Dayton, OH, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 20 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 24 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 1 year ISP, CTS 20 days concurrent with 22CR0026, fined $525, OVI/refusal, dismissed, open container, dismissed, failure to comply, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Reginald M. Hines, 43, of 3200 E. National Road Room 25, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Jordan D. Rike, 32, of 721 Cypress St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Tylee D. Thompson, 23, of 1127 E. John St., Apt. D, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Jerome Treadwell, 36, of 26 Bill Edwards Drive, trafficking drugs, dismissed, assembly/possession MFG drugs, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed.

Matthew R. Webb, 35, of 1016 Tibbetts Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Mandy D. Ellis, 38, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. F, falsification, continued, NAPT.

Robert L. Huffman, 29, of 535 E. Southern Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Stephan Jones, 46, of 303 Rose St., possession of drugs, dismissed.

Stephen E. Jones, 46, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Davion M. Pettiford, 19, of Columbus, OH, criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

Kierstan M. Reed, 25, of 1004 Buckeye St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1230 W. Mulberry, PD appointed.

Lowell A. Short, 41, of 113 N. Florence Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Kenneth R. Starcher Jr., 43, of Charleston, WV, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Daniel L. Wilson Sr., 38, of 2040 N. Hadley Road, obstructing official business, continued, warrant ordered.

Daniel L. Wilson Sr., 38, of 2040 Hadley Road, aggravated menacing, continued, warrant ordered.

Gregory J. Bacon Jr., 26, of 201 Rosewood Ave., robbery, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted.

Tiffany B. Burt, 31, of 861 Elder St., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Ethan C. Cochran, 30, of 418 N. Western Ave., burglary, dismissed.

Russell R. Fenwick, 40, of 225 N. Greenmount Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Stephan E. Jones, 46, aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Mako A. Loudermilk, 19, of Newark, OH, traffic signal, dismissed, DUS, dismissed.

Dylan Steiner, 23, of 2100 Woodside Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Franklin L. Wilson, 36, of 1311 W. Jefferson St., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing by stalking, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.