Joseph W. Huber, 50, of Columbus, OH, immunity prohibited cond., dismissed.

Jonathon K. Lewis, 28, of 2125 S. Tecumseh #223, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $375.

Michael R. Parks, 21, of 2716 Dale Ave., OVI, continued, warrant ordered.

Jessica L. Salser, 38, of 1612 W. Pleasant St., DUI, continued, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Marlon B. Florez, 18, of Indianapolis, IN, possession of drugs, dismissed, OVI, continued, refer to dip, OVI/breath, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Robert E. T. Gilbert, 30, of 1842 Woodward Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed.

Gary D. Authenreith, 65, public indecency, dismissed - prosecutor request, disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James F. Brown, 47, of Lima, OH, failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, illegal use/possession drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Kerestin L. Daniel, 34, of Dayton, OH, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs due by 11/30/2022 @ 8:45 a.m., fined $375.

Phillip D. Ellies, 44, of Columbus, OH, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Lauryn Terry, 22, of 3107 Meyer Court, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, group supervision, ALS terminated without fee, continue with mercy reach, fined $375.