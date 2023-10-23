Cases called included:

Timothy L. Coleman Jr., 30, of 241 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., strangulation, continued, bond $15,000.

William G. Dufner, 39, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kenneth A. Kleinschmidt, 53, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Kenneth A. Kleinschmidt, 53, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Tuttle Road.

Jennifer M. Lockhart, 38, of Mechanicsburg, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Charles and Angela Smiddy, no contact with 12129 Urbana Lisbon Road.

Najee L. Moore, 22, of 1637 Woodward Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with A. Swearingen.

Paul W. Patton, 55, of 1607 Morgan St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Rural King, bond $2,500.

Tyler S. Tingley, 32, of 751 Sherman Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Spencer Althouse, bond $5,000.

Kristal J. Titus, 40, probation violation denied, guilty, bond $30,000.

Dakota W. Whitt, 31, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave., released on own recognizance bond.

Clayton L. Anderson, 46, of 434 Scott St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fined $150.

Dean A. L. Anderson, 24, of 50 Cherry Drive, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, susp on 1 yr law abiding, fined $150.

Joseph A. Earles, 47, of 1602 Southgate Ave., hit skip, continued, public defender appointed.

Amy N. Jackson, 41, of 6131 Twitchell Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Davionte Chapman, 33, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Engliadrian C. Escobar, 20, of 1269 S. Burnett Road, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, no operator’s license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1254 S. Limestone St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

William W. Rice, 28, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jasmine E. V. Baskin, 31, of Dayton, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Stephen M. Boylan, 33, of 323 W. Southern Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Justin C. Koehler, 44, of 3644 New Carlisle Pike, menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail suspended on condition comply with all orders, to have mental health and drug/alcohol assessment, comply with all recommended treatment, fine and costs due 30 days before probation ends, fined $200.

Rosalio R. Mendez, 36, of 377 E. Mccreight Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyrone L. Stevens, 29, of 1117 Cedarview Drive, aggravated menacing, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed, falsification, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail time retroactive when incarcerated on felony, fined $500, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Tyrone L. Stevens, 29, of 1117 Cedarview Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Kristen D. Summers, 43, of Dayton, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $500.

Tyson A. Wallen, 24, of 3834 Dayton Springfield, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Deanna M. Blumenschein, 28, of Urbana, theft, dismissed.

Deanna M. Blumenschein, 28, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., possession drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Cody B. Johnson, 32, of 1750 Baker Road 12, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Anthony E. Parker, 40, of 418 Noel Drive, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Sonja M. Preston, 62, of 2716 Dale Ave., falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, expired tag or sticker, dismissed.

Brandon K. Slone, 25, of 1651 Summit Street, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, susp on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 3 months, fined $200, assault, dismissed.

Corey M. Baird, 33, of 2686 Home Orchard Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James M. Bruner, 38, of 222 S. Plum St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sierra A. Givens, 33, of 350 Lincoln Park Circle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Levi A. Mattson, 21, of Medway, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Quentaysia Smith, 23, of 642 Cedar St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Russell M. Stollings , 56, of 2400 Hillside Ave., OVI, dismissed.