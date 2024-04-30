200 pounds of recyclables: Global Impact student leads Earth Day efforts

News
By
1 minute ago
X

The Global Impact STEM Academy’s FFA officer led the school’s Earth Day efforts this year to “underscore the importance of sustainable practices.”

Grace Whitmore orchestrated the initiative to “confront daily waste production, and through a collaborative effort, over 200 pounds of recyclables, primarily paper and plastic, were collected.

“As the school reflects on the success of this endeavor, Grace’s leadership serves as a testament to the transformative power of community-driven initiatives in promoting environmental awareness and sustainability,” school officials said.

ExploreConvenience store opens in Donnelsville

The initiative evolved into an immersive blend of STEM and arts with thought-provoking displays throughout the school and preparations for the upcoming expo night, and it inspired efforts to rejuvenate the school’s community garden, with students involved in constructing infrastructure and cultivating native plants.

Eighty students in 10th and 11th grade volunteered at local gardens for hands-on environmental learning to expand the garden with nine new raised beds, including an insect rearing house for student research.

ExploreValidity of immigrant’s license key to trial in deadly Clark County school bus crash

They also transformed 200 pounds of recycled waste into captivating biome decorations, and 120 students in eighth grade rejuvenated the land lab with native perennial varieties.

This initiative was inspired by Whitmore’s experiences at the Columbus Zoo, and the project was possible with the help of other advisors, teachers and students.

In Other News
1
‘It just happened so fast.’ Witnesses at trial describe Northwestern...
2
Convenience store opens in Donnelsville
3
Validity of immigrant’s license key to trial in deadly Clark County...
4
Clark County EMA to have full-scale exercise at fairgrounds
5
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top