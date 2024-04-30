200 pounds of recyclables: Global Impact student leads Earth Day efforts

“As the school reflects on the success of this endeavor, Grace’s leadership serves as a testament to the transformative power of community-driven initiatives in promoting environmental awareness and sustainability,” school officials said.

The initiative evolved into an immersive blend of STEM and arts with thought-provoking displays throughout the school and preparations for the upcoming expo night, and it inspired efforts to rejuvenate the school’s community garden, with students involved in constructing infrastructure and cultivating native plants.

Eighty students in 10th and 11th grade volunteered at local gardens for hands-on environmental learning to expand the garden with nine new raised beds, including an insect rearing house for student research.

They also transformed 200 pounds of recycled waste into captivating biome decorations, and 120 students in eighth grade rejuvenated the land lab with native perennial varieties.

This initiative was inspired by Whitmore’s experiences at the Columbus Zoo, and the project was possible with the help of other advisors, teachers and students.