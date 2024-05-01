Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Chong! He is a Australian Cattle mix, around 45 lbs. Chong is a playful, loving boy. He is an absolute sweetheart and will win you over with his leaning onto you for cuddles. We have not seen issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is pet of the week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and free vet check. Stop by the shelter to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED