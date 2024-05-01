Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Chong! He is a Australian Cattle mix, around 45 lbs. Chong is a playful, loving boy. He is an absolute sweetheart and will win you over with his leaning onto you for cuddles. We have not seen issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is pet of the week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and free vet check. Stop by the shelter to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
In Other News
1
‘It just happened so fast.’ Witnesses at trial describe Northwestern...
2
200 pounds of recyclables: Global Impact student leads Earth Day...
3
Convenience store opens in Donnelsville
4
Validity of immigrant’s license key to trial in deadly Clark County...
5
Clark County EMA to have full-scale exercise at fairgrounds