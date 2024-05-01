Champaign County Pet of the Week

Kat and her brother Casper were found on the side of a road when they were just 7-weeks-old covered in fleas and very hungry. Kat was adopted when just a few months old and was returned because she didn’t get along with the woman’s dog. The woman said she had the dog the entire time she had Kat. Kat was severely traumatized when she was returned to us, so it was obvious she had been terrorized by this dog. She is now as sweet a cat as you could want. She’s looking for a loving forever family now, with no dogs. Come visit her at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED