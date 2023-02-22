X
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
43 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Generica L. Burton, 33, of 614 Cedar St., burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Michael D. Donahue, 48, of 880 Gable St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Misty A. Donahue, 40, of 880 Gable St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Byron L. Jarrett, 34, attempt, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Megan D. King, 27, of 735 Villa Road, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2850 E. Main St., flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed, bond $7,500.

Aaron E. Dunn, 50, of 5820 Wynn Road, receiving stolen property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspend jail C/C pay $100 on restitution start 3/1, fined $300.

Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2460 E. High St., Apt. 4, theft, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

