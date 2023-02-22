Cases called included:
Generica L. Burton, 33, of 614 Cedar St., burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.
Michael D. Donahue, 48, of 880 Gable St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.
Misty A. Donahue, 40, of 880 Gable St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.
Byron L. Jarrett, 34, attempt, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Megan D. King, 27, of 735 Villa Road, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2850 E. Main St., flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed, bond $7,500.
Aaron E. Dunn, 50, of 5820 Wynn Road, receiving stolen property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspend jail C/C pay $100 on restitution start 3/1, fined $300.
Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2460 E. High St., Apt. 4, theft, continued, bond set at “no bond”.
Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2460 E. High St., Apt. 4, theft, continued, bond set at “no bond”.