Shaniece L. Johnson, 24, of Dayton, OH, theft, innocent, continued, not to be at Kohls/Bechtle Ave., OR bond.

Carl L. Ramey, 40, of Dayton, OH, theft, innocent, continued, not to be at Kohls/Bechtle Ave., OR bond.

Jalya A. Stollings, 23, of Donnelsville, OH, DUI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

John W. Bond, 43, of South Charleston, OH, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

James Caplinger, 38, of 2606 E. High St., OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, two lights, dismissed - prosecutor request, fail to register, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jason Dennis, 41, of 3116 Eastham St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James E. Lavender Jr., 30, of 1017 Tibbetts Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alex J. Predmore, 23, of 567 Chestnut Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Larese R. Watkins, 50, of 509 E. Northern Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.