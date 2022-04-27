Christopher N. Fontecchio, 37, of 224 Oakwood Place, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, dismissed, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Preston J. Frock, 20, of 304 E. Mccreight Ave., guilty, failure to reinstate license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $300, speed, guilty, assessed costs $75.

Robert D. Fugett, 47, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Alexander Nazerias, of Knoxville, TN, offenses/underage persons, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Timothy E. Stacy, 54, of 1116 1/2 W. North St., burglary, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

James L. Troesch, 47, of Richwood, OH, drug paraphernalia offense, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Chyna L. Wilson, 23, of 1901 Michigan Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Antone M. Youngblood III, 27, of 913 Drexel Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Sabrina D. Taylor, 35, of Dayton, OH, theft reduced to disorderly, guilty, 30 days suspended, jail suspended on law abiding for 1 year, fined $25.

Courtney L. Wallace, 29, of 620 Cedar St., DUI, continued, refer to dip, DUS, dismissed, driver license law, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

William J. Bryan, 44, of 817 Montgomery Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ivante Church, 23, of 234 E. Euclid Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Aaron L. Knicley, 35, of 568 Selma Road, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Leilia J. Powers, 36, of 1404 Delta Road Apt F, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David W. Skiles, 57, of 2411 Doris Drive, OVI/breath, continued, refer to dip, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Michael S. Starliper, 43, of 318 N. Jackson St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dominique L. Wingo, 30, of 1887 Michigan Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael D. Anderson, 48, of 837 W. Pleasant, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, fined $375.

Christopher L. Bates, 33, of 1527 S. Western Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Benjamin E. Buck, 41, of 735 Linden Ave., theft, dismissed.

Brandon L. Campbell, 35, of 1036 Wayne Ave., criminal damaging reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Sylvester A. Howard, 59, of 1022 E. John St. Apt C, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cameron P. Martin, 28, of 1509 Greenwood Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Sarah D. Shannon, 35, of 2232 S. Hadley Road, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Danny L. Vanwinkle Jr., 46, of Vandalia, OH, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, defendant to be hooked up to electric monitoring.