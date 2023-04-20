Amy J. Miller, 58, of 4774 Ridgewood Road East, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jihad Johnson, 41, of Chicago, IL, request for bail, dismissed.

James C. Sheets Jr., 27, of 833 S. Limestone Street, domestic violence, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Jessica M. Ware, 39, of Fairborn, child endangering, dismissed.

Robert K. Artz, 51, of 4754 Willowdale Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 75 days of jail with 30 days suspended, administrative license suspension remains, fine and costs due by November 15 at 8:45 a.m., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $1000.

Michael A. Blackson, 36, of 1930 Fred Jordan, falsification amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 24 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, fine and costs due by June 28 at 8:45 a.m., fined $250.

Michael A. Blackson, 36, of 1930 Fred Jordan Drive, open container, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Jalyn M. Currie, 24, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Conner W. Dudley, 24, of 702 E. Northern Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375.

Ronald L. Johnson, 29, of 232 N. Southern, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William C. Keeton, 52, of 2222 Lagonda Ave., OVI, guilty, 45 days of jail with 41 days suspended, 4 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains, no same or similar offenses for one year, fined $375.

Sunny A. Mcafee, 39, of 219 Villa Road, menacing, continued, menacing, continued, no seat belt, dismissed, open container public, dismissed.

Dorothy M. Parks, 23, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. G, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 24 days suspended, 6 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains, no same or similar offenses for one year, fine and costs due 11/14/23 need not appear if paid in full, fined $375.

Charles J. Pyles, 45, of 3110 E. Sherwood Park Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Corbin T. Wentz, 28, of Tremont City, OVI, continued, open container, dismissed.