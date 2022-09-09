springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called included:

Gary D. Authenreith, 64, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jason D. Ballard, 47, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Dalton M. Howell, 25, of 831 E. Rose St., rape, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 359 S. Belmont, PD appointed, bond $100,000.

Paul E. Hubert, 62, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron C. Killin, 25, of 1820 W. Jefferson St., OVI, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, OVI/breath, innocent, bench warrant ordered, lanes of travel, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Benito N. Luna, 24, of 1508 Regent Ave., disrupting public service, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1511 Innisfallen Ave., bond $1,500, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1511 Innisfallen, OR bond.

Joshua Marano, 19, of 372 S. Douglas Ave., bench warrant served-defendant posted bond, guilty.

Lamont A. Walton, 47, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, PD appointed/PV denied, guilty, bond $10,000.

Lamont A. Walton, 47, of 306 S. Limestone, Apt.. 408, PD appointed/PV denied, guilty, bond $10,000, dismissed, dismissed.

Todd A. White, 45, of 1220 Broadway, burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1419 Obenchain, bond $5,000.

Yvonne D Cook, 60, of 360 S. Limestone St. #403, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cheri L. Roberts, 55, of 241 S. Yellow Springs #10, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Ryan L. Turton, 42, of 2010 Heard Ave., domestic violence, guilty, pay by 9/29/22, fined $100.

