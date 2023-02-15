Chester D. Shoup, 37, of 1719 Mound St., fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Michael R. Smith, 45, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Mark A. Carroll, 39, of 1923 Lagonda, DUS, dismissed.

Mark A. Carroll, 39, of 1923 Lagonda Ave., OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Dewey Dickey, 57, of 1829 Highland Ave., OVI, continued, DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed.

Robert L. Jennings, 54, of Columbus, OH, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Andrew C. Morgan, 29, of 1888 Clifton Ave., carry concealed weapon, continued, DNQ PD, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, DNQ PD, NAPT.

Jamie L. Neal, 39, of Xenia, OH, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Jamie L. Neal, 39, of Xenia, OH, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Jason D. Perdue, 47, of 2129 Hoppes Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jesse L. Pierson, 40, of 3560 Old Springfield Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jalill A. Scott, 27, of 1151 S. Yellow Springs St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Shawn P. Vollmer Jr., 30, of 420 W. Washington St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Layla M. Ward, 41, of Dayton, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

James A. Burgess, 61, of 282 Buxton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John E. Dieter, 57, of 315 S Douglas Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Darrell T. Farmer, 32, of 350 E. John St., theft, continued, PD appointed.

John P. Florence Jr., 56, of 101 W. Leffel Lane #101, request for bail, dismissed.

Nimareya Henderson, 19, of Columbus, OH, DUI reduced to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $250, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Jordan W. M. Jackson Sr., 29, of 2100 E. High St., Apt. 8J, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Janeil W. S. Portman, 22, of 409 Oakwood Place, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted.

Janeil W. S. Portman, 22, of 409 Oakwood Place, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Anthony K. Ragland, 43, of 1418 Selma Road, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Ijawon U. Williams, 34, of 2628 Lexington Ave., criminal damaging, continued.

William H. Calhoun, 40, of 420 Monaco Drive, aggravated murder, dismissed - indicted, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted, attempt, dismissed - indicted.

Tyson M. Dearmond, 30, of 316 W. Liberty St., obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Jayvon D. Hughes, 21, of 1314 Delta Road, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fines and costs suspended due to indigency, mental/health and drug/alcohol assessment and follow up treatment, get GED.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 26, of 832 E. Southern Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted.

Willie J. Little, 50, of 721 E. High St., Apt. 208, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted.

Amber N. Martin, 34, of 1666 Catawba Ave., violation of TPO reduced to attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 13 months of probation, fines and costs due by end of probation, fined $100.

Michael R. Smith, 45, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, fugitive, continued, refuse to waive extradition, PD appointed, waiver of extradition signed.