Benoly Delvaris, 28, of Indianapolis, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, no ALS/no 2255, fined $375.

Shana M. Dimeglio, 41, of 501 W. High St., child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, unsafe conditions, dismissed, cruelty to animals, dismissed, noxious or offensive odor, continued, littering, continued, animals causing odor, dismissed.