Cases called included:
Benoly Delvaris, 28, of Indianapolis, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, no ALS/no 2255, fined $375.
Shana M. Dimeglio, 41, of 501 W. High St., child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, unsafe conditions, dismissed, cruelty to animals, dismissed, noxious or offensive odor, continued, littering, continued, animals causing odor, dismissed.
Cheyenne M. Hawk, 24, of 4845 Ridgewood Dr. E, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.
Citlalli S. Rosales, 22, of Dayton, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.
Sakeisha M. Woodruff, 27, of 1832 Warder St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, three days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, ALS to remain in effect, group supervision, refrain from alcohol; illegal substance; marijuana, fined $300.
Jondrea Burke, 36, of Columbus, drug abuse marijuana, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Dustan D. Conley, 26, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, or bond.
Ashley M. Crawford, 32, of 1209 E. John St. Apt. A, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Michael E. Meddock Sr., 47, of 2916 Archer Dr., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.
Dylan Michael Potter, 27, of 1705 Winding Trail, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, or bond.
Skylar Q. Takacs, 20, of 2326 Irwin Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Stephen M. Ault, 40, of 325 W. Columbia, theft, bench warrant ordered.
Carl E. Hoelscher, 45, of 1005 Broadway St., use/possess drug paraphernalia, reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $100.
Joshua T. Lawson, 33, of 217 N. Shaffer St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Jonathan David Search, 40, of Yellow Springs, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, ALS remains, fined $300, speed, dismissed.
William S. Wellington Jr., 57, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.