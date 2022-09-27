Terry L. Fletcher III, 21, of 348 Forrest Ave, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Holbrook Jaylin E, 24, of 1664 Morgan St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, OR bond.

Shamaka S. Johnson, 31, of 2207 W. Main St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Machelle L. Kraus, 20, of 1432 Woodward, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Connor Lewis, 23, of 1817 Villa Road, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended upon 1 year law abiding, assessed costs $150.

Chase Robbins, 24, of Dayton, OH, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended upon 1 year law abiding, assessed costs $150.

Tre’shaun V. Taylor, 21, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, defendant to serve 30 days with CTS, guilty.

Michael Thompson, 27, of 1635 Uplands Drive, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended upon 1 year law abiding, defendant to pay within 30 days, assessed costs $150.

Ryen Todd, 19, of 5549 Upper Valley Pike, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended upon 1 yr law abiding, defendant to pay within 30 days, assessed costs $150.

Summer L. Wilson, 29, of 1308 N. Lowry, bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty.