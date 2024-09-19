Mya M. Mccallister, 20, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Vanessa K. Pikey, 36, of 430 N. Jackson St., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Dennis E. Roby, 55, of 1675 S. High St., request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Dominique M. Seacatt, 25, of 141 Brent Drive, Apt. E, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Henry W. Shepherd, 49, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jacob E. Bennett, 33, of 1666 Catawba Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Jakie A. Funderburg, 24, of 7223 New Carlisle Pike, interfere with custody, dismissed, interfere with custody, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 2 year law abide, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $500.

Mark A. Kelly, 53, of 2715 Springfield Xenia Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Thomas J. A. Benner, 37, of 619 Grant St., theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jamie L. Brown, 37, fugitive, dismissed.

Marlexis L. Feaster, 19, of 1401 Clifton Ave., robbery, continued, declined public defender, no contact.

Eric J. Keaton, 33, of Columbus, IN, forgery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Theodore L. Lewis Jr., 45, of 2032 Sturgeon St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, defendant to provide proof that suspensions from Xenia, released to obtain driving privileges, jail time suspended for timely payment of fine and costs, fine/costs due by May 6, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $350, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Joshua J. Mcclanahan, 33, of 1015 Lagonda Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Patricia I. Rife, 61, of 1501 Clifton Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail suspended on condition no new offenses for 1 year, review for no new 9/2/25, may be placed on probation if any offenses in 1 year.

Charles L. Rogers Jr., 42, of 1603 W. Wittenberg Blvd., assault, continued, public defender appointed.