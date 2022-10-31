Henry M. Mcwhorter, 45, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Brice D. Near, 25, of 2028 Providence Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Jeanette M. Pompe, 56, of 805 Farnham St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Kameron M. Smith, 27, of 601 York St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Jaleel D. Wilson, 23, of 407 E. Cassilly St., concealed weapon-fail to, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Billy R. Alcorn, 34, of 39 E. Cassilly St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 30 days jail, 27 suspended 1 year law abiding, 3 days jail effective 11/4/22, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Keith A. Hayden, 61, of 1329 Eastgate Road, failure to comply, dismissed - prosecutor request, left of center, dismissed - prosecutor request, seat belt driver, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kayleen N. Roberts, 36, of 3223 Erter Drive, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Walter J. Simpson, 38, of 1935 Michigan Ave., domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeremiah L. Delong, 26, of 425 N. Jackson St., aggravated menacing reduced to menacing, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 18 months of probation, surrender firearms to probation officer, ISP probation, fined $100, domestic violence, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, guilty, 150 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 18 months of probation, surrender firearms to probation officer, fined $200.

Kevin J. Johnson III, 26, of 132 Delcourt Drive, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Taylor P. Rothery, 29, of 355 Lincoln Park Circle, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Thaddius E. Boyd, 56, of 360 S. Limestone #405, telephone harassment, continued, NAPT.

Shyannah Hall, 27, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Gregory W. Lewis, 54, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 2 months of driver license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, pay fines and costs/no new offenses, fined $250.

