Jorge A. Sanchez, 35, of 1907 Mound St., domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, suspended on 6 month group, law abiding and mental health and alcohol treatment, fines and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $200, assault, dismissed.

Kenneth D. Howard, 66, of 1210 N. Yellow Springs St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Preston D. Muncy, 49, of 505 Burnett Road, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chad A. Murray, 28, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., theft, continued, not to be at any Walmart location.

Peyton E. Hill, 29, of Columbus, OH, OVI/breath, guilty, 180 days of jail with 174 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs due by end of probation, fined $375.

Taylor U. Gibson, 25, of 1014 Clifton Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Alonte D. Hill, 26, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed.

Alexandrea B. Lee, 26, of New Carlisle, OH, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Daniel J. Miller, 47, of 241 S. Plum St., request for bail, dismissed.

David C. Study, 61, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, continued, tail lights, dismissed.

Jazmine R. Thomas, 24, of 500 Crossgate Court, domestic violence, continued, assault, dismissed.

Thaddius E. Boyd, 57, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 405, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Ricky Evans, 36, of Urbana, OH, fugitive, dismissed.

Jedidiah A. Perkins, 45, of 400 Carillon Drive, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Shawn Q. Adams, 38, of 2133 Memorial Drive, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $15,000.

Joshua C. Baldwin, 32, of 2107 Troy Road, Apt. 13, aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1043 Lagonda, bond $15,000.

Todd A. Cochran, 60, of 1131 Farlow Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 141 S. Race, bond $10,000.

Destiny A. Gorenflo, 30, of 152 Ferncliff Place, aggravated vehicular assault, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Jeffery L. Tackett, 66, of 808 S. Center St., DUS, continued, OR bond.