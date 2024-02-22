Jordan C. Lewis, 18, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 104, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, of 2680 Tecumseh Road, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Guy L. Ray, 53, of 1358 Emery Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Stevon L. Turner, 18, of 301 S. Belmont Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 43, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Robert A. Banks, 39, of 1717 Columbus Ave., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days jail concurrent with felony, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days jail concurrent with felony.

Robert A. Banks, 39, of 1717 Columbus Ave., complicity, guilty, 60 days of jail, 60 days jail concurrent with felony, theft, dismissed.

Travion D. Booker, 21, of 902 S. Limestone, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Devin A. Davis, 31, of North Hampton, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 31 days suspended, 59 days credit for time served, fine and costs to be paid in 1 year, fined $200.

Skyler D. Eckelbarger, 26, of St. Paris, menacing by stalking, dismissed.

Joshua N. Hardeman, 34, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 36, of 2980 Selma Road, theft, guilty, fined $250.

Tyler A. Simison, 38, of 81 1/2 Dayton Ave., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Kevin L. Stewart, 37, of 255 W. Perrin Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.

Spencer W. Sharp, 29, of 2121 Larch St., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Henry W. Shepherd, 0, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Ashley R. Sherrock, 36, of 1345 Vester Ave., Apt. F, speed, guilty, no seat belt, guilty, unknown sentence.

Iziah D. Henery, 22, of 1925 Broadway, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, 6 months of probation, fine/costs due by April 22, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., restitution due April 22, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., no mood or mind altering substances include alcohol, stay away from 1168 Lagonda Ave., fined $50.

Denise L. Keime, 57, of 2850 E. Main St., Room 34, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, costs due by May 20, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., 1 year non reporting, stay out of Walmart.

Andrew T. Orr, 44, of 1605 Mound St., child endangering, guilty, 90 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 30 days credit for time served.

Andrew T. Orr, 44, of 1605 Mound St., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 30 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 365 days of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs due by May 20, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.