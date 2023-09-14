Cases called included:

Dejuan Couchot, 18, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jason A. Dixon, 43, of 533 E. Grand Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500.

Rodney T. Lee, 35, of New Carlisle, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Rodney T. Lee, 35, of 1202 Carmen, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 27, of 1201 E. John St. C, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Christina L. Mitchell, 50, of 1205 E. John St., Apt. L, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Kaitlyn M. Robertson, 31, of 1710 Sweetbriar Lane N., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

James K. Stevenson, 40, of 841 Lagonda Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Robert L. Eisnaugle, 39, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Frank L. Hearns III, 35, of 1062 Warder St., amended to disregard of safety, guilty, $110 of fine stayed on 6 month no traffic violations, fined $40, red light, dismissed.

Kerry J. Crowley Sr., 43, of 605 N. Light St., failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed.

Taylor A. Madden, 30, of 801 Selma Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kristal J. Titus, 40, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $50, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Joshua N. Aikens, 33, of 339 Lincoln Park Circle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Wanya K. Glenn, 27, of 316 S. Plum St. #4, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid within 30 days, fined $250.

Duane N. Morgan, 38, of 360 N. Isabella St., OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, guilty, fine/costs due by 3/19/24 at 8:45 a.m., fined $550, display of license plates, guilty, fined $100.