Amber N. Gamble, 37, of Dayton, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Irving M. Herron, 21, of 3922 Erter Dr., aggravated robbery, continued, declined public defender, bond $50,000.

Christian M. Ochs, 21, of 1709 Malden Ave., abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William B. Wise, 55, of 380 1/2 E. Main St., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

James Bernard, 37, of 19 W. Liberty St., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Yesenia T. Betsey, 32, of 944 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Nathan R. Hankie, 44, of 1333 St. Paris Pike, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jamie Inman, 49, of 114 W. Harding Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kevin J. Lycans, 28, of Urbana, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, no motorcycle endorsement, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Amithbhai D. Patel, 39, of La Place, LA, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Larry E. Plantz, 28, of 242 Chestnut Ave., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Edgar A. Prieto, 20, of 183 Hubert Ave., Apt. 7, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered.

Emira J. Taylor, 28, of 1020 Middle St., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Damon S. Williams, 28, of 813 Hilliard St., robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Terius S. Wilson, 23, of 1829 S. Belmont Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Paul T. Armstrong, 50, of 116 E. McCreight, Apt. 1/2, menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Brayden C. Boyer, 19, of 534 E. Euclid Ave., expired tag or sticker, dismissed, tail light provision, dismissed.

Tejan K.Coran, 22, of 3148 Sandlewood Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyren L. Dearmond Jr., 25, of 811 Cecil St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Aaron K. Hammond, 49, of Dayton, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael Hutchins, 31, of 821 Rodgers Dr., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Anna M. Kilgore, 58, of 9 S. Western Ave., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Eric K. Leinasars Jr., 19, of 724 E. Rose St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrew D. Melms, 51, of 2318 Irwin Ave., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kayla M. Pyles, 21, of Enon, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed, must comply with CRS case.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of 432 W. Pleasant, aggravated robbery, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Thomas W. Tarbutton, 38, of 975 Lagonda Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Evens Pauleus, 27, of 1706 Woodward Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Ketteler Pierre, 41, of 330 S. Yellow Spring St., OVI, guilty, 100 days of jail with 97 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, 3 days jail vacated if driver’s intervention program is completed by review, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, temporary permit, dismissed, right of way, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Joseph G. Windsor, 27, of 633 W. Euclid Ave., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed, tamper with evidence, dismissed, carrying concealed weapon, dismissed.