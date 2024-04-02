BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

1 hour ago
Cases called included:

Robbie L. Brewer II, 30, of 1601 W. Main St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Kyedita N. Butler, 41, of 721 S. Fountain Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed.

Sean E. Denlis, 32, of 2607 Lagonda Ave., Apt. A, receiving stolen property, continued, bond $5,000.

Sean E. Denlis, 32, of 2607 Lagonda Ave., Apt. A, driving under suspension, continued, bond $2,500.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, of 1912 W. Washington St., vandalism, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Dylan R. Gross, 32, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Daivontay J. Hudson, 28, of 1413 Noel Drive, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $500.

Karlton A. Jones, 51, of 221 W. Liberty St., obstructing official business, continued, bond $500, failure to disclose own personal information, continued, physical control, continued, bond $1,000.

Zackilah D. Mays Portis, 19, of 516 W. Harding Road #12, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 58, of 1407 Beacon St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Allen E. Ridenour Jr., 48, of London, strangulation, continued, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald L. Scott, 39, of 513 E. Liberty St., warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty.

