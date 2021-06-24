Clyde D. Neighbors, 43, assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 43, of 1641 Cypress St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Courtney M. Self, 30, of 504 E. Southern Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Donald A. Williams, 45, of 423 E. Grand Ave., OVI/breath, dismissed, 12 months of driver license suspension.

Travis A. Gilliam, 27, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 10 days jail, effective 6/29/2021, fined $525, OVI/breath, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed.

Tyler M. Allen, 20, of 423 N. Shaffer St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dontae L. Back, 23, of Dayton, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tamar A. Cobb, 35, of Fairborn, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon Fent, 25, of Medway, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 18 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $500.

Brandon W. Fent, 25, of 1008 Tibbetts Ave., assault, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 18 months of probation, ISP probation, probation fees in 21trc160, fined $250.

Ashley R. Kercher, 34, of 503 N. Race St. Apt. C, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Nikkie M. Mitchell, 22, of South Vienna, OH, FTY/R/W intersection, dismissed, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Nikkie M. Mitchell, 22, of South Vienna, OH, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, failure to control, dismissed.

Stephen D. Phillips, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Rd. Apt. 603, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Allan D. E. Riggins III, 23, of 725 Innisfallen, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tammy R. Gochenouer, 50, of Urbana, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Jajuana L. Portman, 42, of 1815 Kentucky Ave., child endangering, continued, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.