Dakota W. Whitt, 30, of 2841 Oletha St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Trevor D. Crockran Jr., 20, of 2144 Hillside Ave., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Jack D. Shapland, 24, of Mount Sterling, OH, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Juan A. Green, 46, of Columbus, OH, theft, continued, bond changed to “no bond”.

Juan A. Green, 46, of Columbus, OH, criminal damaging, continued, bond changed to “no bond”.

Janeal J. Hillard, 20, of 1618 S. Limestone St., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Louis K. Primous, 63, of 2258 Ontario, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Louis K. Primous Jr., 63, of 2258 Ontario, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.