Johnny E. Duvall Jr., 39, of 1425 Mound St., menacing by stalking, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Anthony T. Fenwick, 53, of 1037 Middle St., defendant to complete community service for fines and costs, guilty.

Christopher A. Ferryman, 52, of 652 Hagenbuch St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Shawn M. Hickey, 54, of 22 Seever St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Jaheim C. M. Jefferson, 21, of 823 W. Pleasant St., assault, guilty, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Dianna L. Preston, 54, of 2527 Kenton St., theft, innocent, dismissed.

Franisco Ramos, 35, of 2216 Mansfield St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, texting while driving, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jelani A. Seals Sr., 43, of 1819 Clay St., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,000.

Henry W. Shepherd, 49, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Christopher R. Stewart, 42, of S. Vienna, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of 4480 St Paris Pike, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.