Jason A. Zavala, 21, of Dayton, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, suspended on no trespass/law abiding 1 year, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, assessed costs $50.

Alonte D. Hill, 26, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, susp on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $375.

Baley N. Mcghee, 25, of 1817 Kenton St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 6 month probation/law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 3 months, fined $375.

Brian K. Moore, 53, of Dayton, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 7 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 5 months, fined $250.

Peggy L. Morgan, 45, of 733 E. Cecil St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 6 month probation/law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid within 6 months, fined $375.

David C. Study, 61, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

James D. Casey, 55, of 2712 Dorothy Lane, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jennifer Cavinder, 38, of 122 N. Greenmount Ave., OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, probation is ISP, required to complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment treatment and follow up, ignition interlock required, fine and costs due by end of probation, fined $525, OVI, dismissed.

Kervens Cherry, 24, of 4334 Neosha Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Caleb G. Clinton, 26, of 1611 Highland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Victoria L. Einhaus, 26, of 433 1/2 Grand Ave., abandon animals amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no same or similar offenses for 1 year, fine and costs due by march 13, 2024 @ 8:45 a.m., fined $50, cruelty to companion animals, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed.

Darrell T. Farmer, 32, of 350 E. John St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy D. Howard Jr., 36, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, to continue mental health treatment through VA, fined $375, temporary permit, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Kyra D. Hunley, 26, of 212 Corlington Drive, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, probation is ISP, drug/alcohol and mental/health assessments and all follow up, if restitution paid in full need not appear, fine and costs suspended due to indigent.

Dakota R. Lavender, 27, of 723 S. Burnett Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Richard L. Miller II, 44, of 1418 Lagonda Ave Upper, OVI, bench warrant ordered, illegal transportation, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Francisco Perez, 38, request for bail, dismissed.