Jinae A. Taulbee, 29, of 5765 Prairie Rd, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, operate without reasonable control, bench warrant ordered.

Elder D. Gonzalez 34, of 1651 Edwards Ave., OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, wrong way one way, bench warrant ordered.

Micah Daniel Hair, 30, of Indianapolis, Ind., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Jerry Lee Lavender III, 39, of 934 S. Yellow Springs St., weapons under disability, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Christopher J. Patrick, 28, of Bellfontaine, improper handling firearm/MV, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Zachary P. Spencer, 30, of Fairborn, bench warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.

Colby M. Wright, 34, of 2453 Red Coach Dr. Apt. 4, flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, obstructing official business, continued, or bond.

Joshua Whitney Chambliss, 42, of 4824 Westmont Dr., OVI-reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, six months probation, full-time employment, D/A assessment within 30 days, fined $250.

Bobby Jamieson Massie, 32, of 834 W. High St., OVI reduced to DUS, guilty, 24 months of probation, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, fined $300, OVI, dismissed, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

John Curtis Nall, 37, of 2820 Oletha Ave., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days jail concurrent with prison sentence.

Kenneth F. Robinson, 61, of 1507 Logan Ave., domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty.

Dakota R. Sigmon, 20, of 2224 Erie Ave, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Terry R. Moore, 41, of Chillicothe, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jerome L. Palmer Jr., 41, of 417 S. Belmont Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.