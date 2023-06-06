Cases called included:
Earl Baker III, 50, of 1115 Fox St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.
Anthony A. Collins, 31, of 408 E. Madison Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Kimberly K. Fenwick, 31, of 1031 Middle Street, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.
Daryl W. Griffin III, 20, of 1119 Student Ave., obstructing official business, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Peter L. Hill III, 41, aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.
Alina A. Lee, 67, of 2310 N. Limestone St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered.
Brent Nelson, 38, of New Carlisle, damaging or endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Steven Ritchie, 60, of Dayton, violation of temporary protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Aaron J. Salyers, 25, of 1004 Park Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.
William J. Shambaugh, 42, of 1662 Brentwood Drive, complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.
Steven D. Skaggs, 40, of 809 Wiley Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000, felonious assault/weapon, continued, domestic violence, continued, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.
Allan E. Szabo Jr., 47, of Chesepeake, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Brian E. White Jr., 26, of 511 W. Third St., Apt. 16, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, continued, public defender appointed, failure to control, continued, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, continued, driver license required, continued, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
James L. Williams III, 19, of 2453 Red Coach Drive 7, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.