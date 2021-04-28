Mark A. Jones, 61, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Lonnie A. Merrill, 22, of 318 N. Light St., theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Ronald F. Morgan, 35, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Simms, 35, of 741 Dwight Rd., domestic violence, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Corey E. Taylor Sr., 51, of 251 Sturgeon St., use/possession of drug paraphrenia, innocent, continued, eligible defendant/did not qualify, NAPT.

Timothy P. Taylor, 62, of 1221 E. High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, DUS-operators license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, operating without a valid operating license, bench warrant ordered, speed/conditions; ACD, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary C. Winget, 26, of 711 Cypress St., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $15,000.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 35, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 ft. 422 Church St.

Coty L. Cooper, 26, request for bail, dismissed.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 26, of 1001 W. High St., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact/no to be 500 ft. 669 Tibbetts.

Antonio L. Floyd, 36, of 1107 W. Jefferson St., attempt, dismissed - indicted, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Spencer D. Hope, 23, of 3250 Mitchell Rd., OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 33 days jail, 30 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, fined $375.

Jeremy M. Journell, 47, of 4584 Sullivan Rd., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, ALS remains in effect, fined $375.

Deshawn W. Reeder, 24, of 413 Damascus, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Colby M. Silver, 34, of 1328 Saint Paris Pike, OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 33 days jail, 30 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, 6-month probation, follow up doc by 6/7/2021, fined $375, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, parking, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Pamela J. Sisco, 57, of New Carlisle, inducing panic, dismissed - indicted.

Joshua A. Walden, 28, of 2850 E. Main St. Apt. 25, theft, continued, PD appointed.

Katina Kramer, 50, of 1445 Woodward, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 27, of 435 W. Liberty St., domestic violence, continued, representing self, no contact/no to be 500 ft. 302 W. Grand.

Matthew D. Simms, 30, of 17 W. John St., assault, continued, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, firearms in a motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carrying concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Justin W. Chaney, 32, request for bail, dismissed.

Nicholas Cheek, 38, of 1121 Maiden Ln., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelt, bench warrant ordered.

Coty L. Cooper, 26, of 1951 Wilkes Dr. Apt. C, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Michael S. Gross, 55, of Columbus, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed, OVI/urine, dismissed.

Madisen L. Leach, 23, request for bail, dismissed.

Destiney R. Oppy, 24, of Dayton, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Bonni R. Walker, 26, of 924 E. Rose St., OVI, guilty, 36 months of DL suspension, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail stated to 4/30/21 @ 8:30 A.M., ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, successfully complete substance abuse addiction program, fined $850, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.