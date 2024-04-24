Ashley A. Adkins, 32, of 134 S. Shaffer St., operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, stopping after accident, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Devin D. Allman, 37, of 314 E. Rose St., assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Clayton D. Keeton, 19, of 1453 W. Clark St., complicity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, complicity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, served 56 days fine and costs due within 3months.

James R. Landon, 39, of Columbus, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, guilty, fine and costs due within 30 days/ALS remains, fined $150.

Kevin L. Leavell, 53, of 1326 Delta Road E., domestic violence, dismissed.

Anthony E. G. Masker, 28, of 719 S. Clairmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Danny L. Mcghee Jr., 32, of 2436 York St., domestic violence, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, costs due within 3 months, assault, dismissed.

Jasmine S. Touvell, 32, of Columbus, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Patrick R. Foley, 35, of 234 Parkwood Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Wilberson Jean-Pierre, 32, of 121 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mickenson Merisier, 25, of 1015 Garfield Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address before released, no contact condition of bond.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Sean E. Denlis, 32, of 3072 Windy Ridge Drive, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant indigent, probation begins upon release from jail, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 90 days consecutive to assault, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 30 days jail consecutive to obstructing sentence.

James Gillham, 50, of Urbana, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nicholas A. Lena, 23, of 1453 W. Clark St., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carrying concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Alexander Lopez, 21, of 370 S. Belmont Ave., burglary, bench warrant ordered.

Jasmin C. Peterson, 26, of 831 E. Rose St., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due Sept. 10, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $10, assault, dismissed.

Richard W. Trent II, 50, of Dayton, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, speed, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request.