Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Cases called included:

Dale D. Springer, 37, of 844 Park Ave., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Tricia L. Brown, 44, of Huber Heights, OH, violation of protection order, innocent, continued, or bond.

James A. Campbell Jr., 61, of 930 Mount Joy St., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $500, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $500.

Martas P. Dearmond, 23, of 323 W. Euclid Ave., request for bail, continued, no bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Ian Emery Johnson, 27, of 6025 Knollwood, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact, or bond.

Victor L. Keaton, 42, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., attempt, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Christopher William Risdon, 30, of Dublin, marked lanes, continued, NAPT.

Shawn A. Strickler, 41, of 425 Linden Ave., theft, innocent, continued, delinquent, NAPT.

Evieauna N. Wade, 20, of Cincinnati, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, or bond.

Justice J. Wisecup, 23, of 1514 W. High St., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Joshua Robert Wood, 35, of 1019 Middle St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

