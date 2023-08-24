Cases called included:

Charles R. B. Mowery, 28, of 2365 W. First St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Aaron L. Rice, 27, of 716 Rogers Drive, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Clark M. Ross, 41, theft, continued, declined public defender, bond set at “no bond” pending sentencing, PSI ordered.

John S. Crabtree, 57, of 4157 Helena Drive, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program.

Ryan D. Davis, 27, of South Vienna, driving without lights, dismissed.

Eric B. Dotson, 29, of South Vienna, falsification, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Megan L. Kundert, 33, of 2133 Woodside Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Justin D. Stilwell, 32, of 639 Cedar St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Carl E. Wilson, 31, of 222 Brent Drive W., Apt. V, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Jennifer Kramer, 31, of 304 Deerfield Drive, child endangering, guilty, 180 days of jail with 169 days suspended, credit for time served, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, probation is ISP, fined $500, child endangering, dismissed.

Brittany R. Perdue, 27, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Marques E. White Jr., 29, of 211 S. Shaffer St., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.