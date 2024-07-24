Jean M. Gaspard, 36, of Springfield, disrupting public service, continued, no contact w/victim, prior to any release must prOVIde address to jail, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, no contact w/victim, must prOVIde address prior to release to jail, bond $2,500.

Julie Kitchen, 46, of Springfield, entry/show cause vacated, guilty.

Dustin S. Michaels, 41, possess drug abuse instruments, continued.

Justin M. Penwell , 35, of 1614 Lagonda Ave Apt B, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jesse L. Reed, 39, of Springfield, robbery, continued, bond $15,000.

Asheanna A. Robinson, 24, of Springfield, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Christopher L. Smith , 25, of Dayton, domestic violence, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued.

Paula Williams, 42, of Springfield, drive w/out valid lic, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, display of license plates, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains 5,000 c/s/10%.

James Bernard, 37, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Booker Travion D, 21, of 902 S Limestone, aggravated menacing, continued.

Jacob K. Callison, 26, of Springfield, inducing panic, continued, disorderly conduct, continued, ethnic intimidation, continued, ethnic intimidation, continued, menacing, continued, menacing, continued.

De’chaunta Jackson Haney, 21, of Springfield, dus OVI, suspension, continued, improper starting/backing, continued.

Ronald P. Marshall, 37, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Amber N. Parks, 31, of Springfield, resisting arrest reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 8 days suspended, 22 days credit for time served, 1yr law abide/costs due w/in 6 months.

Frijenson Philippe, 25, of Springfield, fail to register dog, continued, fail to register dog, continued, fail to register dog, continued, fail to register dog, continued, fail to register dog, continued.

Emile Phillipe, 25, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, failure/disclose own personal info, continued.

John H. Porter, 39, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Joshua M. Schell, 34, of Enon, making false alarms, guilty, 90 days of jail with 88 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, costs due w/in 6 months.

Latoya M. Crowe, 48, of Springfield, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Gabriel A. Diaz, 21, of Springfield, offenses/underage persons, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $25.

Marie R. Eltume, 39, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer, continued, obscure vision/open door, continued.

Inesha D. Gaston, 24, of Springfield, violate protection order, continued.

Shawn M. Hickey, 54, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Felisha Lanfranco, 43, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Latisha M.E. McCormick, 35, of Springfield, theft, continued, theft, continued.

Lesley M. Moore, 31, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, dus, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Sean E. Shaw, 29, of Springfield, obstructing official business, guilty, 75 days of jail, credit for time served.

Reginald W. Winfield, 30, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon A. Adkins, 33, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, failure to drive on right, continued.

Andrew S. Beal, 41, of Springfield, domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 30 days jail susp on compliance w/all orders, fined $250.

Michael A. Brandon, 67, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued.

Mason A. Coil, 20, of South Charleston OVI, continued.

Bradley J. Dunn, 30, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, drive w/out valid lic, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Anthony U. Ekeh, 44, of Chicago, receiving stolen property, continued.

Sarah A. Fent, 24, of Springfield, noncon dissemination of pr sex.imag reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 20 days jail, susp on compliance w/orders, deft to engage in cyberbullying programming, fined $100.

Justyn A. Jackson, 45, of Yellow Springs, OVI, continued, dus OVI suspension, continued, display of license plates, continued.

Montague Joyce, 18, of 2348 E High St, OVI, continued.

Treon D Leslie, 33, of Xenia, obstructing official business, guilty, credit for time served, 100 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 100 days jail to serve concurrent with 24cr0451, if charges are dismissed in 24cr0451, deft may, request early release with probation., fined $500.

Caleb Marsden, 24, of Xenia, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Marcia Pierre, 35, of Springfield,, assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 20 days jail susp on no like offs, fined $50.

Martin W. Raab, 39, of Springfield, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, 175 susp, 5 days ecc 9/13/2024 9am, deft to complete j to f and mh assessment, complete any follow up trmt, fined $400.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days jail, cts, comply with probation, , criminal damaging, guilty, 12 months of probation, 90 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 1 yr probation upon jail release, 90 days jail concurrent with sentence in 24cr152, and 24crb00875, 45 days susp, cts.

Christopher L. Smith, 25, of Dayton, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Tevin L. Stewart, 31, of Springfield, theft, continued, criminal trespass, continued.

Tywan L. West, 39, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, continued, two lights, continued.

Joskoya Da Wynn, 24, of 338 Johnson Avenue, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, speed, continued, open container/vehicle, continued.