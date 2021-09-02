George C. Norman Jr., 36, of 1009 W. High St., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Tyrone Q. Powell, 59, of Dayton, OH, parole violation warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $5,000, guilty.

Tyson J. White, 41, of 820 Elm St., receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Jerome C. Wyatt, 36, of 625 E. Southern Ave., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Mckayla B. Howard, 20, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Thomas E. Lowe, 56, of 2163 W. First St. Apt. 21, fugitive, dismissed.

Joshua A. Maines, 32, of 2542 Tecumseh Ave., FTSSA, guilty, 6 months of driver license suspension, 20 days jail, stayed, to pay f/c by 2/15/2022, fined $350.

Sunny L. Parsons, 39, of 1941 Mechanicsburg Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jerry L. Shingler Jr., 47, of 603 Linwood Ave., DUI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 30 days jail, 27 stayed, must comply with probation, 3 days CTS for dip, 1 year probation, assessment within 30 days, follow up and treatment as recommended, full time employment, fined $375, DUS, dismissed, left of center, dismissed, seat belt driver, dismissed.

Jocelyn Thibeau, 37, of 218 Greenmount #1, OVI, guilty, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, fined $375, drive without valid license, guilty, unknown sentence, no brake lights, guilty, unknown sentence, operating witho use all s/b, dismissed.

Curtis Watts, 43, of 921 Tibbetts Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Kaylor R. Berry, 26, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, speed, dismissed.

John E. Booth, 47, of 17 Cherry Dr., obstructing official business, continued, eligible defendant.

Brian A. Morris, 27, of 1403 S. Center Blvd., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, jail suspended on condition attend rescheduled dip, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Brayden L. Sinkford, 23, of Columbus, OH, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered.

Sarah N. Standley, 37, of 378 Ludlow Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, no ALS, fined $375.

Jocelyn Thibeau, 37, of 7115 Olive S.t, OVI, guilty, 12 months of drive license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Karislyn P. Vandyne, 20, of 866 Homestead Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, group supervision assessment and follow up, fined $375.

Jinae A. Taulbee, 29, of 5765 Prairie Road, burglary, continued, PD appointed.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 27, of 241 E. College Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, NAPT.