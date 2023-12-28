Wyatt P. Scott, 55, of Enon, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Lindsey A. Beverly, 20, of 414 W. High St., criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, to perform 10 hours community service.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 25, of 753 Sherman Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.