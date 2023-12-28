BreakingNews
Springfield leaders OK $3.8 million for southside street project

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
35 minutes ago
X

Cases called included:

Chad M. Conley, 33, of 2666 E. Leffel Lane, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500.

Wyatt P. Scott, 55, of Enon, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Wyatt P. Scott, 55, of Enon, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Lindsey A. Beverly, 20, of 414 W. High St., criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, to perform 10 hours community service.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 25, of 753 Sherman Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

In Other News
1
Top Social Media Trends of 2023: Roman Empire, Grimace Shake, Keith Lee...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Springfield leaders OK $3.8 million for southside street project
4
Payroll Project: Clark County’s highest-paid employees
5
Wittenberg’s summer writing program receives grant
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top