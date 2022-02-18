Shyannah E. Hall, 26, of 834 W. North St., request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Laquan A. Hayes, 50, of 903 N. Limestone St. Apt. B, assault, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Peterson Hyppolite, 28, of 714 Olive St., OVI, guilty, continued, waived attorney, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, red light, dismissed.

Corey Lee Eugene Miracle, 24, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road Lot 27, DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $250, right of way, bench warrant ordered.

Tammi Renee Rosales, 56, of 2048 Sunset Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered.

Dominique M. Sims, 33, of 1609 S. Yellow Springs, domestic violence, continued, bond $1,500.

Nehemiah A. Story, 49, of 231 Oakwood Place, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Tanner Litteral, 20, of 4825 Curtis Dr., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program.

Derek R. Nelson, 34, of 767 Farlow St., aggravated menacing, continued, NAPT, no contact/not to be 500 feet of victim.

Andrea Colaric, 39, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO reduced to disorderly, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail, 30 suspension on no contact with, Stacey Hargis for one year, deft may pick up personal property with, law enforcement, fined $100, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Pamela V. Evans, 35, of 1019 Wayne Ave., child endangering, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 180 days jail, suspension, 6 months probation, complete drug/ALC treatment, complete mental health assessment, obtain full time employment, fined $150, child endangering, dismissed.

Justin D. Levalley, 25, of Dayton, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail, 6 months of probation, 180 days jail, 44 days CTS, balance suspended, fined $150.

Robert C. Lytle, 51, of 338 Lincoln Park Circle, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Jimmie Howard, 41, of Indianapolis, Ind., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspension on no similar offenses for 2 years, and pay F and C, fined $250, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed for conditions, guilty, unknown sentence, open container, dismissed, traffic control device, dismissed.