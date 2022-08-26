Dustin M. Johnson, 36, of New Carlisle, OH, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Vanessa A. S. Lopez, 34, of 310 E. Pleasant St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 28, of 115 Catherine St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Benjamin D. Reynolds Jr., 38, of 126 Seever St., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Joanie L. Trimble, 40, of 2850 E. Main St., theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Joanie L. Trimble, 40, of 2460 E. High St., Apt. 4, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Tehri L. Brown, 50, of 226 W. Euclid Ave., discharge of firearms, continued, PD declined, NAPT.

Chad M. Ackerman, 42, of 219 N. Florence St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Kerestin L. Daniel, 34, of 426 Monaco Drive, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Andresia L. Mcmahon, 44, of 1260 Innisfallen Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Christopher M. Persinger, 34, of Medway, OH, violation protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 131 days suspended, 48 days credit for time served, 18 months of probation, D/A and mental evaluation to be within 14 days of release, comply with all recommendations, F/C suspended due to indigency, to reside with grandmother so long as she permits, violation protection order, guilty.

Shawn Ream, 44, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, possession of drugs, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, fined $75, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 12 months of probation, F/C due 12/14/22. probation fees due by 8/24/23, fined $250, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.