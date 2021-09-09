Richard A. Peoples, 36, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Hannah M. Ream, 22, of 3454 Folk Ream Road #271, DUI, guilty, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Alicia Brown, 26, of Fairborn, domestic violence, dismissed.

Chad M. Conley, 31, burglary, dismissed.

William J. Harrod, 35, of 6425 Penny Pike, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 5 days of jail, 5 days jail stayed until Oct. 8, 2021 to pay suspension, fined $150, assault, dismissed, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, jail suspension if F and C paid.

Abigail A. Kirkpatrick, 18, of 4532 Dowden St., offenses/underage persons, dismissed.

Yahir Sanchez, 18, of New Carlisle, OH, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gilbert E. Sandoval, 73, of Medway, OH, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 18 months of probation, 180 days jail, 175 suspension, 5 days eff 9/7/2021, 18 months probation, anger management, mental health treatment, no contact with victim.

Ryan L. Seaburn, 39, of So Charleston, OH, aggravated menacing reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail susp on paying f&c, fined $100.

Terry E. Smith, 41, of 1258 W. Rose St., OVI/blood, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of DL suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Kimberly Carson, 55, of 4116 Imperial Dr., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program.

Troy Matthew Fowler, 41, of Dayton, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $125, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Adam James Howard, 36, of 1626 Clay St., burglary, bench warrant ordered.

Brian Douglass Jones, 48, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Tatasha Renee Hope McNeely, 33, of Urbana, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Joseph L. Sosoka, 21, of Norwalk, request for bail, dismissed.

Alexis N. Dixon, 19, of 2744 Upper Valley Park # 27, OVI, continued, operating without valid OL, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Steven Douthy, 67, of 2650 E. High Apt. 122, OVI, continued, improper right turn, dismissed.

Juan Anthony Green, 45, of 1009 Clifton Ave., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.