Jacqueline E. Brown, 32, of 1617 S. Sweetbriar Ln., confinement of dogs, continued, PD appointed.

Ronda A. Coleman, 54, of 834 S. Burnett Rd., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Coty L. Cooper, 26, receiving stolen property, continued, bond $5,000, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Bradley J. Dunn, 27, of 5820 Wynn Rd., request for bail, dismissed.

Christopher M. Evans, 47, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Afelix A. Fisher, 63, of 621 S. Plum St., guilty.

Afelix A. Fisher, 63, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Julia L. Forshey, 56, of South Vienna, warrant served, defendant O/I, guilty.

Joshua N. Hardeman, 31, of 383 E. Leffel Ln., request for bail, continued, no bond.

Tyler L. Johnson, 21, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Nicholas K. Kaffenbarger, 41, of 1107 N. Lowry, guilty.

Ali Y. Khazall, 21, of 21 E. Cassily St. Apt. 1/2, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Anthony Morton, 36, of Gahanna, OH., request for bail, dismissed, request for bail, dismissed, request for bail, dismissed, request for bail, dismissed.

Anthony E. Parker, 38, of 126 E. Mulberry St. Apt. 1, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Dyier S. Smith, 21, of 211 Villa Rd., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, DUI - under age consumption, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.