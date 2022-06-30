Lawrence Oneal Mccray, 47, of 8190 Murray St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, delinquent PD, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.

Hannah B. Nickels, 18, of 2315 Irwin Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, delinquent PD.

Shyralynn N. Patterson, 19, of 1773 S Center Blvd., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

William E. Potts, 41, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Caleb A. Sample, 19, of 1773 S. Center Blvd., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Ricky L. Ferryman, 47, of 5583 Willowchase Cir., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Raven M. Lee, 25, of Xenia, endangering children, dismissed.

Kyle Richard Maynard, 25, of 2945 Hilldale Road, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Lawrence A. D. McCray, 23, of 1217 1/2 N. Limestone St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Lakynn M. Perkins, 23, of 309 Dayton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jennifer Ann Barth, 50, of Dayton, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $350.

Eric B. Dotson, 27, of 1338 W. Jefferson, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

David Myron Hassell, 64, of 1621 W. High St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $375.

Sidney Jacobs II, 32, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, guilty, 160 days of jail, 160 days jail, subject to review, violation of TPO, guilty, 160 days of jail, 160 days jail, consecutive to 22crb01068, jail subject to review.

Kourtney Longsdorf, 33, of London, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Scott W. Skinner, 50, of 5555 Middle Urbana Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alexander J. W. Slusher, 20, of 468 N Race Street, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $250.

Dakodah L. M. Smith, 20, of 102 Seever St, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Hashim Sueed Stephens, 43, of 241 Greenmount Apt. B, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Keith Edward Griffin, 63, of 17 W. Johnson St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, FTY/red light, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary Lee Hall, 22, of 2484 Lagonda Ave., obstructing official business, continued, NAPT.

Didier Yvon, 40, of 1407 E. High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.