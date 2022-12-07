Ricky T. Evans, 36, of Urbana, OH, possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Jesus S. Juarez Oviedo, 34, of Plain City, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy Magwood, 37, of Columbus, OH, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Timothy A. Magwood, 37, of Columbus, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Fredrick R. Mcallen Jr., 36, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph L. Pennington, 33, of 1100 Dayton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Justin L. Polley, 20, of Mechanicsburg, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $750.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road, Apt. F, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Anthony D. Sowder, 40, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $7,500.

Larese R. Watkins, 50, of 509 E. Northern Ave., criminals trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Gregory S. Ashbaugh, 59, of South Vienna, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Vincent D. Carrington, 34, of 1201 E. John St., Apt. J, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 20, of , violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Jesse J. Howard, 38, aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Gregory W. Lewis, 54, of New Carlisle, OH, burglary, dismissed.

Ashley Maloney, 34, of 1692 Edwards Ave., DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, ftssa, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Carla R. Rose, 51, of Medway, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Infinity A. Rose, 21, of 2040 N. Hadley Road, weapons under disability, dismissed, carry concealed weapon, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Ryan M. Rowland, 24, of 1102 Bur St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Dalen M. Stevens, 18, of 550 Hensel Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Preston J. Sweeney, 21, of Xenia, OH, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Terrance C. A. Chilton, 39, of 931 Rice St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.