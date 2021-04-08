Phillip D. Higgins, 30, of 124 Rice St., felonious assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Tyler Jacob C. McGraw, 27, of 1629 W. High St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Forrest M. Money, 36, PV warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Anthony Moody, 50, of 1429 N. Limestone, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Gloria S. Perez, 24, of 525 Grant St., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, OR bond.

David W. Rose, 29, of Miamisburg, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Michael T. Sibole, 29, of 1619 East St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Lindsay N. Stratton, 28, of 1415 Mound St., receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Lindsey N. Stratton, 28, of 1415 Mound St., DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $100, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Reid A. Adkins, 28, of 821 W. Mulberry St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 13 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of DL suspension, 13 days jail, 10 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, 1-year operators license suspension, ALS is terminated, fined $250.

Robyn Brown, 46, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Konner L. Hileman, 27, of 205 E. Madison Ave., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 90 days jail, suspended, 600 in restitution due, at 100 a month, 1-year probation, drugs/alcohol assessment and follow up, pay restitution by 10/6/2021.

Konner L. Hileman, 27, of 205 E. Madison Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jermaine T. Jamerson, 34, of Columbus, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mark Mcwhorter, 44, of 370 Sherman Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/blood, dismissed.

Michael D. Midkiff, 59, of 1572 Sheridan Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Lily Benasutti, 27, of Fairborn, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, ALS (2 years) remains in effect, fined $250, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.