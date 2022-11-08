Cases called included:
Christopher A. Barr, 53, of 721 Kenton St., aggravated robbery, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000.
Nicole Carter, 31, of Gahanna, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Dorlean Guerschon, 26, of 1653 Highland Ave. assault, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding and restitution 139, assessed costs $50.
Shaniece L. Johnson, 24, of 4860 Springfield St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.
Kyle J. Mcwhorter, 29, of 2909 Avery Circle, carry concealed weapon, innocent, continued, declined PD, bond $2,500.
Keesha E. Nickell, 40, of 4544 W. Ridgewood Road, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.
Desiree C. Slone, 27, of 555 E. Northern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of Fayetteville, NC, murder, innocent, continued, dnq. PD, bond $500,000.
Travis S. White, 48, of 4060 S. Charleston Pike, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, continued, bond $500.