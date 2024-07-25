Christopher A. Fahl, 41, of 1704 Hillside Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact with Wittenberg university, waived public defender.

Rick J. Jenkins, 33, of 1012 Linden Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim/public defender appointed, must provide address to jail prior to release, bond $2,500, assault, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact with victim/public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dustin S. Michaels, 41, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Meagan A. Rogers, 32, of 613 Gruen Drive, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/comply with children services.

Jared Searcy, 43, of New Carlisle, endangering children, innocent, continued, public defender re-appointed.

Bryan Wile, 44, of 144 Gordon Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Brandon S. Dillon, 36, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Gavin Q. Morris, 23, of 610 Montgomery Ave., violate/protection order, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service/10%.

Jacqueline M. Tetrault, 29, of Columbus, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed.

Breauna E. Cameron, 23, of 301 W. College Ave., Apt. C, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron E. Mcmahon, 46, of 2216 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nickie C. Singh, 37, of 1930 Fred Jordan, Apt. D, theft, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Brent L. Truman Upshaw Jr., 18, of 1324 S. Limestone, OVI, dismissed, two lights, guilty, fined $100, no seat belt, dismissed.

Byron D. Hunter, 64, of 1518 1/2 S. Limestone St., driver license required, bench warrant ordered, no bond no order in, stopping after accident, bench warrant ordered.

Byron D. Hunter, 64, of 1518 1/2 S. Limestone St., violation of temporary protection order/CPO, bench warrant ordered, no bond no order in.

Timothy T. Kramer, 28, of , aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, 160 suspended, 20 days credit for time served, 1 year ISP, fine and costs susp, deft indigent, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Nadiah R. Sampuran, 24, of 1551 Regent Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Dalton L. Smith, 31, of 4125 W. National Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Trent A. Sprinkle, 23, of 2665 Maplewood Ave., resisting arrest, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, 10 days credit for time served, 1 year probation upon release, probation concurrent with 22TRC00593, fined $400, falsification, guilty, 12 months of probation, 180 days of jail, 1 year probation upon release, 180 days jail concurrent to sentencing charge, fined $100.