Idris M. Jabbar, 29, of Xenia, OH, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Brianna N. Moore, 28, of Enon, OH, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 711 Cypress St.

Seth M. Parsley, 44, of 1312 Delta Road, Apt. B, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Tabatha I. Simms, 41, of 576 Selma Road, assault, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1626 E. Main St.

Christopher R. Sparks, 28, of 402 S. Western Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 525 W. Johnny Lytle, provide address before release, OR bond.

Frederick J. Almon, 41, of 1415 Mound St., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Frederick J. Almon, 41, of 1415 Mound St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Jamie L. Call, 27, of 1951 Wilkes Drive, Apt. A, domestic violence, dismissed.

Victor Castellanos, 36, of 1104 W. Mulberry St., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Ryan C. Erskine, 44, of South Charleston, OH, telecommunication harassment reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fined $250, menacing, dismissed.

Clinton R. Fisher, 39, of 103 Eton Court, domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, CTS for jail, complete adapt and no contact with victim, fined $250, assault, dismissed.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 33, of 510 E. Madison Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted.

Egbert K. Hall, 43, of 432 Warren Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Michael Jordan, 25, of 183 Lincoln Park South, domestic violence, dismissed.

Cody L. Kiser, 32, fugitive, dismissed.

Darrell W. Viers, 21, of 2300 1/2 E. Main St., drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered.

Darrell W. Viers, 52, of 2300 1/2 E Main St., open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Dacodis L. Wagner, 20, of Englewood, OH, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Chandler A. Woodland, 22, of 1618 Highland Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Ameer S. Coran, 21, of 2148 Sandalwood Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Max J. Jenkins, 49, of 31 Birch Road, OVI, dismissed, DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Landyn R. Karg, 19, of Enon, OH, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Barbara A. Patrick, 51, of 2906 Arthur Road, criminal damaging, continued, eligible defendant.

Damien C. Marlowe, 38, of 1812 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Courtney Watts, 31, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request.