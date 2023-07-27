Cases called included:

Breuna E. Cameron, 22, of 1375 W. Pleasant St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Scott A. Carter, 44, of North Hampton, strangulation, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kedric T. Holt, 21, of 234 Rosewood Ave., murder, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Meranda J. Pinkham, 32, of 1627 Northgate, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

John W. Watkins III, 32, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Little L. Winkle, 50, of 955 S. Bird Road, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Shanna M. Gilbert, 45, of 1566 Prospect St., OVI, continued, no bond hold for sentencing.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, not to be within 500 feet of 1023 Jasper St.

Tawon A. Loman, 34, of 1621 S. Grand Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.