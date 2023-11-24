Cases called included:

Jesse Davidson, 42, of New Carlisle, menacing, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition lifted.

Devin A. Davis, 31, of 2107 Troy Road, Apt. E7, driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Megan E. Foster, 39, of 2807 Rensselaer St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.

Cynthia M. Grant, 51, of 2247 Sunnyland Blvd., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

James E. Lannom Jr., 28, of 837 S. Wittenberg Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Delmar C. Rice III, 41, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeffery Sanders, 32, of Dalzell, SC, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Wilber V. Zabaleta, 39, of 383 Reames Ave., OVI, guilty, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Krystal Jackson, 37, of 451 Baldwin Ave., OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Cody M.l. Vanhoose, 19, of 623 E. McCreight Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Maleek R. Reynolds, 28, of 316 1/2 W. Euclid, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeffery L. Cameron, 28, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed.

Jeffery L. Cameron Jr., 28, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, guilty, fine/costs due Feb. 20, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., need not appear if paid in full, fined $150.

Elgin D. J. Channels, 32, of 1053 Imperial Blvd., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fine/costs due by Feb. 6, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., no same or similar for 1 year, as condition of suspended sentence, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375.

Justin W. Mathers, 35, of 2403 Van Buren Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, restitution, fine and costs to be paid by 12/1/26, as a condition of suspended sentence, fined $10, menacing, dismissed.

James A. Ragland, 52, of 314 1/2 Selma Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob D. Conn, 42, of New Carlisle, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chad Everhart, 48, of 2807 Rensselaer St., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Maleaha E. Foland, 24, of 2323 Irwin Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Cynthia M. Grant, 51, of 2247 Sunnyland Blvd., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Richard Tarbutton, 41, of 803 Eastmoor Drive, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Luis A. Bravo, 26, of 806 Allen Dr, OVI, continued, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed.

Brian Seebock, 47, of Brookville, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.