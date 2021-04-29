Cameron P. Martin, 27, of 1509 Greenwood Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 1000 ft. 1350 Cedarview Dr. E, bond $2,500.

Amiere’yon E. Mcmahon, 22, of 2906 Ridge Rd., theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Lamont M. Wiggins, 28, of 1044 Sherman Ave., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

Joshua A. Exon, 35, of 1023 Maiden Ln., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Dashawn J. Mccall, 31, of 319 W. Johnny Lytle, request for bail, dismissed.

Robbie L. Penn, 57, of 3454 Folk Ream Rd. Apt. 81, menacing reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fined $150.

Corey E. Taylor Sr., 51, of 251 Sturgeon St., use/possession drug paraphrenia, continued, eligible defendant/did not qualify, NAPT.

Tracy R. Underdue, 51, of 527 Villa Rd., OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days jail, suspended, CTS for dip, fined $375.

Ford W. Johnson, 69, of Shawano, WI., OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Robert E. Mcdargh, 41, of 1231 Selma Rd., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nathan A. Thuma, 33, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chacree A. Beard, 37, of 1540 Victory Dr., OVI, guilty, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, group supervision assessment & follow up per dip, fined $375.

Jeanette Bond, 34, of Orient, OH., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, PD appointed.

Jeanette N. Bond, 34, of Orient, OH., DUS, continued, PD appointed.

Sataughzia K. Bray, 20, of Bellefontaine, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered.

Ilisha Lay, 40, of 436 Fremont Ave., endangering children, dismissed.

Justin Mcnally, 43, of Franklin, OVI, reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, no ALS/2255, fined $300.

Zachariah L. Swank, 33, of 4278 Prince Circle, OVI, dismissed, OVI/breath, continued, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

John Woodruff Jr., 38, of 2744 Upper Valley #2, physical control reduced to physical control, guilty, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $500.

J’mar M. Wright, 34, of Dayton, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed.

J’mar M. Wright, 24, of Dayton, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, operating w/o use all s/b, dismissed.