Raven S. Taylor, 18, of 2232 S. Hadley Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Alena L. Neville, 36, of 34 W. Clark St., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Ashley M. Rector, 28, of 819 S. Burnett Road, OVI, guilty, 110 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year ISP and law abiding, ALS term without fee, no further immobilization, vehicle interlock ordered, F/C to be paid in 6 months, fined $525, OVI/refusal, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Juan S. H. Sanchez, 22, of Huber Heights, OH, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of drive license suspension, suspended on 6 month group, law abiding, drug/ALC assessment, F/C to be paid in 2 months, fined $375.

Jinae A. Taulbee, 29, of 5765 Prairie Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony R. Brown, 38, of 330 S. Belmont Ave., possession of drugs, guilty, fined $125.

Anthony R. Brown, 38, of 330 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, speed, guilty, fined $125.

Jamie M. Chandler, 44, of 1140 White Oak Drive, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Ryan K. Jones, 29, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, refer to dip, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS judgment suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Archie P. Perkins III, 24, of 134 W. Euclid, domestic violence, dismissed, child endangering, continued, assault, dismissed.

Archie P. Perkins Jr., 24, of 134 W Euclid, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Cody Straight, 29, of 6440 Morris Road, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Jason S. Clements., 42, of New Castle, IN, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of drive license suspension, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, continue treatment with Dr. Vanderpool, fined $375, speed, dismissed.

Gerald L. Massie Jr., 33, of 171 Willis Ave., OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, state OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request, FTY from private drive, dismissed - prosecutor request.